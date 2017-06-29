Shaun White and Steve Aoki Do Crazy Roof Jumps Into Aoki's Vegas Pool

Shaun White & Steve Aoki Insane Roof Jumps Into the Pool!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Everyone knows Shaun White can get some serious air, but Steve Aoki proved he's no slouch when it comes to aerial stunts either ... by doing sick jumps into his pool.

"The Flying Tomato" and the famous DJ took flight off the roof of Aoki's pad in Las Vegas ... into his super deep and baller pool. White's snowboarding/skateboarding skills were on display, but if we were judging ... Steve would get some 10s too.

Aoki's homey, MikeTheConnect, captured the footage of the roughly 25 foot leaps at "Aoki's Playhouse" ... and all we can say is -- don't try this at home.