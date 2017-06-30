Donald & Melania Trump Portraits On the Way to White House

EXCLUSIVE

Donald and Melania Trump's portraits are already making their way to the White House, courtesy of Congressman Mike Kelly, but not the official ones.

The portraits are a surprise gift from one of Kelly's constituents. They were painted by artist Barry Wingard, who (no surprise) voted for Trump.

Wingard reached out to Kelly's office to help get the paintings delivered to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, and Kelly says he was moved by the quality of the oil portraits.

Kelly's already met with Trump's White House staff about the portraits and says they'll get a full Secret Service once-over if the President and Melania want them hung.