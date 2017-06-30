Mischa Barton Says Ex-BF Has 'Doctored' Sex Tape Copies

Breaking News
Mischa Barton says she found proof one of her exes has copies of what she calls "doctored" sex tapes.
She was supposed to have a courtroom showdown Friday with Adam Spaw, but he was absent due to a family illness. Instead, his attorney appeared and heard Mischa plead her case to a judge for a permanent restraining order.
She claimed Spaw left behind multiple flash drives -- containing the "doctored" tapes -- when he moved out of their home. The judge pressed Mischa to explain what was doctored ... and she would only say they weren't originals.
The judge set a new July court date for Spaw to respond to the allegations -- and re-issued Mischa's temporary restraining order. Outside court, she was pretty thrilled with the judge's decision.