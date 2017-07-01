Big Show Says Bautista's the Next Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE
Does Big Show think Dave Bautista has what it takes to rival The Rock as the biggest actor in Hollywood??
"Abso-freakin'-lutely."
We spoke with the WWE legend about Bautista's skyrocketing success in the movie biz with roles in huge flicks like the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series ... and Big Show thinks it's just the beginning for Drax.
It's a huge compliment ... especially since The Rock was the highest paid actor in 2016, reportedly raking in $64.5 MILLION last year.
Big Show says he's proud of his wrestler-turned-actor friends ... and admits he wants to get in on the action.