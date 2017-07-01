Havoc's First Performance Since Prodigy's Death

Havoc First Performance Since Prodigy's Death

EXCLUSIVE

Prodigy may be gone, but he's not forgotten ... especially by his other half in Mobb Deep -- Havoc.

The rapper took the stage Friday night at the NJ PAC Center for the first time since Prodigy's death for the Art of Rap Festival ... and it was powerful stuff.

East Coast rap was fully represented for the show ... especially when Ice T joined Havoc on stage.

Prodigy was hospitalized after a show in Vegas and died June 20th. He suffered from sickle cell anemia for years, but his cause of death is still unknown.