Larry King Says He Stands By CNN, It's Not Fake News Like Trump Says

EXCLUSIVE

Larry King has been gone from CNN for a while, but he says he knows the place and Donald Trump's claiming it churns out fake news is ridiculous.

The veteran talk show host was leaving Craig's Monday night when our photog asked about Trump's tweet, superimposing the CNN logo over Vince McMahon's face as Trump fake pounded away. Larry, never short for words, had trouble describing his feelings.

As for the fake news claim, King says one mistake does not ruin a news org.