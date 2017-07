'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Fighting Estranged Wife Over Child Custody

Jesse Williams Fighting Estranged Wife Over Custody

Exclusive Details

Jesse Williams' hopes for an amicable divorce just went down the toilet ... he's now in a nasty custody fight with his estranged wife.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star filed docs saying he went above and beyond to informally handle custody issues with Aryn Drake-Lee. Jesse filed for divorce back in April and we were told things were civil. But Jesse says it's now turned into a legal war.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Jesse's asking to get more time with 3-year-old Sadie and 2-year-old Maceo, claiming Aryn only lets him see them shy of 3 hours a day and she refuses to allow sleepovers.

Jesse says he rented a home less than 3 miles from Aryn's home so he could be close to the kids. To prove he's a hands-on dad, Jesse listed their nicknames and their favorite food -- mac & cheese for "Sadie Munchkin" and "anything we put in front of 'Mace.'"

Still ... Jesse says Aryn's made things impossible so he's asking the judge to step in and issue a formal custody agreement.