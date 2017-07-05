Ronda Rousey Burglary Suspects Revealed ... Young and Hot

EXCLUSIVE

Here they are ... the two people who allegedly broke into Ronda Rousey's home and stole a bunch of her stuff ... and one of them might be one of the most attractive suspected criminals we've ever seen.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the two people arrested in connection with the April burglary are 21-year-old Zhamila Bolat and 20-year-old Alim Young.

Unclear what Bolat does for a living -- but she posts a lot of selfies on social media ... and she looks pretty smokin' hot for an alleged crook.

Young is an avid skateboarder ... with a record. Court records show hes spent some time behind bars after being convicted on grand theft and petty theft charges.

As we previously reported, Rousey says she and her fiance, Travis Browne, were able to identify Bolat and Young from surveillance video at their house ... and then Browne found them at a nearby skate park.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary -- but they have not been formally charged.