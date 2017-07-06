Stan Lee's Wife, Joan Lee, Dead at 93

Breaking News
Joan Lee, the wife of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has died, according to a spokesperson for the Lee family.
The rep said Joan died Thursday morning surrounded by family. Joan reportedly suffered a stroke earlier this week and was hospitalized before passing away.
Stan and Joan got hitched back in 1947, and have been together ever since. They had 2 children together -- one of whom passed away shortly after birth.
Joan was a British hat model in her younger years, and met Stan when he went to her store to ask someone else out on a date. Joan, who was married, moved to Nevada with Stan to get a quickie divorce from her then-husband.
The couple would have celebrated their 70th anniversary in December. Joan was 93.
