T.I. & Tiny Our Security Pulls Out Big Guns

T.I. & Tiny Travel with Small Army in Detroit

EXCLUSIVE

T.I. and Tiny guaranteed their "safe travels" over the holiday by rolling into a Detroit club with security guards packing heavy artillery.

The rapper and his wife -- yup, they're back on again -- along with other Xscape members traveled to Touch Lounge for a 4th of July appearance, and their bodyguards were armed with assault rifles and sported bulletproof vests.

We're told the security team was provided as part of their appearance deal. If you're wondering ... Michigan's an open-carry state, and this isn't the first time we've seen the big guns out in clubs there.

The party followed Xscape's reunion concert ... where T.I. pulled off a surprise appearance.