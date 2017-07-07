Tupac Shakur Last Home Hits Market With Made N****z' Lyrics

Tupac Shakur's Last Home Hits Market, With 'Made N****z' Lyrics

Tupac Shakur's final resting place -- the place he lived until his death -- is on the market, with a slab of hip-hop history ... the rapper's "Made N****z" lyrics are etched in stone.

The San Fernando Valley home is listed for $2.65 million. It's the place Tupac rented after being released from prison in 1995. He was in escrow to buy it outright when he was gunned down the following year in Vegas.

The 6,000 square foot, 6 bedroom home has been updated by the current owner, at a cost of around $1 million.

The owner wisely kept the the opening lyric in stone ... "Outlawz, Let no man separate what we create."

BTW ... the house is steeped in music history. Limp Bizkit's DJ Lethal also called it home.

Mark Herman and Eric Delgado scored the listing..