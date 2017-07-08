Patti Stanger's Hotel Ransacked, Robbed of $300k in Jewelry, Clothes and Purses

Patti Stanger Robbed of $300k in Jewelry, Clothes, Purses

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Patti Stanger got the wrong kind of room service after cops say someone broke into her hotel room, ransacked the place and ran off with $300k worth of valuables.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Patti and production employees were staying at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in early May, filming scenes for the upcoming season. We're told someone broke the lock to the first floor patio door of her room and went to town. Patti was not in the room at the time.

Law enforcement sources tell us approximately $300k in jewelry, clothing and purses were stolen. The case is under investigation but no arrests have been made. It's unclear if there's surveillance video.

We've reached out to Patti, the production company and the Luxe ... so far, no comment.