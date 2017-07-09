DeMario Jackson I'm Goin' to 'BIP' Reunion Show And I Got Love for Corinne

DeMario Jackson Says He's Going to 'BIP' Reunion Show and is Down with Corinne

EXCLUSIVE

DeMario Jackson is not only willing ... he's eager to appear on a "Bachelor in Paradise" reunion show so he can hug all his former castmates who privately supported him over Corinne Olympios' sexual assault allegations.

DeMario was at Toast in L.A. Saturday and he clearly holds no grudges. Listen to him describe his feelings for Corinne ... this after she came on strong that she did not have the capacity to consent to a sexual escapade with DeMario in a swimming pool.

He clearly has words to live by.