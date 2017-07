Safaree F*** Meek 'He's a Coward'

Safaree says Meek Mill wouldn't dare try another sneak attack, and if he does God help him.

We got Safaree at the TCL Theater (formally the Grauman's Chinese) Saturday for Ray J's "Redemption" screening, and he's very clearly still hot as fish grease over the attack during BET weekend.

Safaree thinks Meek's too much of a coward to face him 1 on 1, and it sounds like he has a play if Meek's boyz try again to beat his ass.