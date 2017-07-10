Joanna Krupa Files for Divorce

Joanna Krupa Files for Divorce from Romain Zago

EXCLUSIVE

Joanna Krupa has filed for divorce from husband Romain Zago ... TMZ has learned.

Joanna filed legal docs claiming the marriage is "irretrievably broken." It's clearly not going to be contentious ... according to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the couple hashed out who gets what in a Marital Settlement Agreement dated today, July 10, 2017.

Both Joanna and Romain have agreed not to seek spousal support against the other.

Based on the docs, even though Joanna is the petitioner, it looks like she and Romain jointly filed for divorce.

The couple married in 2013 and have no kids.

We're told it was "extremely amicable" and they remain friends.