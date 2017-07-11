Floyd Mayweather I'M THE GREATEST ROLLER SKATER ALIVE

Floyd Mayweather Is the Greatest Roller Skater Alive!

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather is straight FIRE on rollerskates!!!

Seriously -- TBE took a break from his McGregor training camp to hit up the Crystal Palace Skating Center in Vegas over the weekend and DOMINATED everyone else on the floor!

We're talkin' criss crosses, heels, grapevines (we looked it up) -- he was carving through the normies like he was Brian Boitano on wheels!

Of course, the official media tour for the MayMac fight starts in just a few hours at Staples Center in L.A. -- that's when the REAL show begins ... and we're gonna be all over it.