George Clooney La Dolce Vita! No New Dad Fatigue Here

George Clooney Looks Like Anything but a New Father of Twins

Fatherhood's been kind to George Clooney so far ... as in he doesn't look stressed, sleep-deprived or like he's put on a few extra new daddy lbs.

George and Amal were out having dinner with friends Tuesday on Lake Como, Italy and they're the poster children ... for pissing off all other new parents of twins. The Clooneys were without Elle and Alexander ﻿and seemed vibrant and well rested.

George is tan with a fresh goatee, while Amal was glowing and smiling ear to ear. Not a bag under either of their eyes.

Still no peek at the little ones -- the twins were under cover upon arrival in Milan -- so looking at Mom and Dad will have to do. Bellisimo!