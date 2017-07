Shia LaBeouf Tells Arresting Cop 'If I had My Gun I'll Blow Your S*** Up'

Shia LaBeouf Threatens to Kill Cop with Gun in Bodycam Footage

Shia LaBeouf went on a racist, violent rant in the police car after being arrested early Saturday morning in Georgia.

Shia screamed at the cop, "If I had my gun I'll blow your s*** up." And that wasn't all. He said, "You put your own kind in the f***ing pen."

As we previously reported, Shia also ranted about being an American who pays his taxes ... and on, and on.

TMZ broke the story ... Shia was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction.