Abby Lee Miller Prison Lunch Is My Jam ... Or Jelly!

Abby Lee Miller's Prison Menu for First Week Behind Bars

Abby Lee Miller's just hours from starting her prison stint and we know what she'll be grubbing on this week ... on the inside.

The "Dance Moms" star will be an inmate at the FCI Victorville prison in California starting Wednesday, and if she's there in time for breakfast she'll get fruit, hot grits, whole wheat bread with jelly and skim milk ... according to the national menu for women's federal prisons.

For lunch, it'll be burgers -- with a choice of fries or a baked potato -- and fruit. When dinner time rolls around she'll chow on a deli sandwich or hummus wrap, along with bean soup and potato salad.

And the weekend's looking up for Abby -- sloppy joes for lunch on Saturday and chicken tacos at night!

It ain't Craig's, but it'll have to do for the next year and a day.