Amelia Earhart Mystery NOT Solved, Bloggers Claim Photo Predates Crash by 2 Years

The alleged Amelia Earhart photo featured in a new documentary about her disappearance does NOT solve the mystery ... because the pic was taken before she crashed, according to history buffs.

"Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence" claimed to have a photo, taken in the Marshall Islands, which showed Amelia sitting on a dock, possibly being held captive. There's a huge problem with that theory though ... according to 2 Japanese history bloggers ... who say they've found the photo in a book published 2 years before Amelia vanished.

Amelia crashed in 1937, but the exact image is clearly seen in a book in Japan's National Library -- a book which reportedly came out in 1935.

As we first told you ... another Earhart search expert had shot major holes in the photo theory.

The documentary aired last week on History Channel ... and the network's tweeted it's investigating the new info from Japan.