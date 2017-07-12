2017 ESPYs Fashion The Good, The Bad, The Ugly ... And Aaron Rodgers

2017 ESPYs Fashion, The Good, The Bad, the Ugly

It's ESPY time -- which means AWESOME fashion and TERRIBLE fashion collide!!!

Who sucked and who crushed it? Check out the pics in the gallery.

Everyone from Russell Wilson to Simone Biles, Laila Ali, Mike Conley to Michael Phelps and Danica Patrick gussied up for the big show hosted by Peyton Manning.

Aaron Rodgers was there ... by himself (sad). The outfit was solid though.

Our favorite ... this year's Jimmy V Award winner Jarrius Robertson -- the 15-year-old Saints superfan who's battling through a liver disease.

That dude wins.