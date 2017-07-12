Conor McGregor's 'Dance, Boy' Comments Weren't Racist, Says Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Conor's 'Dance, Boy' Comments Weren't Racist

Floyd Mayweather Sr. says he doesn't see anything racist about Conor McGregor telling his son to "dance for me, boy" during the news conference ... despite outrage on social media.

"Racist? I don't know what that got to do with race," Floyd Sr. told TMZ Sports moments after the news conference at Staples Center.

"This is a boxing match. I don't know what that got to do with no racists."

Of course, referring to a black man as "boy" in America has an extremely negative history that goes all the way back to slavery. Don't do it.

Conor did ... but Floyd Sr. is clearly giving him a pass.