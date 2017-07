Peyton Manning Blows Fan's Mind ... Outside 'Kimmel'

Peyton Manning turned a grown ass woman into a full Mary Katherine Gallagher.

It all went down outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in L.A. -- when Peyton and his brother, Cooper Manning, were leaving the studio after the show and stopped to sign an autograph for a fan who was wearing Peyton's jersey.

The woman absolutely LOST HER MIND -- pumping her fists in sheer excitement after getting #18's signature.

Can't blame her ... signed Manning jerseys can sometimes sell for $1,000 a pop!

Nice pull!