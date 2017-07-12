Shia LaBeouf Apologizes for Arrest, Racist Comments, Says He's An Addict Who's Hit Bottom

Shia LaBeouf just apologized for the events leading to his arrest and the racist rant at the police station, saying he believes he's hit bottom and is taking steps to get his addiction under control.
Shia says, "I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," adding, "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst."
Shia goes on ... "It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom."
And then the actor says what has become obvious ... "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."
Sources connected to the production of the movie he's shooting in Savannah tell us, Shia was back on the set Monday and has been shooting ever since. It's unclear if this statement will affect production ... in other words, whether he's going to rehab.