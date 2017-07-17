Julianne Hough's Tropical Honeymoon Is A Whole Lot To Stomach

This picture of Julianne Hough proves two things ... her husband, Brooks Laich, is one helluva photographer -- and she's got some of the hardest abs in Hollywood.
Truth is you don't have to be a good photographer when you're shooting Jules in a bikini on what looks like a deserted tropical island with abs that rival The Rock.
The pro dancer and the NHL star got hitched last week in Idaho and jetted off to a tropical destination, and Laich is taking in some of the best views on vacation. Lucky guy.
Mazel.