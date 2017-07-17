Shia LaBeouf Selfless with Selfies

Shia LaBeouf Makes Nice On 'Peanut Butter Falcon' Set

Shia LaBeouf's mugging for the camera, but no police involvement this time -- instead, he's spreading the love on the J-O-B.

Shia's still shooting "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in Savannah, GA ... and took a bunch of selfies with fans, and hugged it out with his co-star, Zack Gottsagen.

Despite the violent and racist rants he made during his arrest for public intoxication ... people on set tell us Shia's remained a model actor while shooting. Looks like he's letting the rest of the town see that side of himself. As we told you, Shia also says he wants to make good with Savannah cops.

Baby steps.