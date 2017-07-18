NFL's Terrance Williams Challenged to Foot Race Outside Dallas Strip Club

STRIP CLUB RACE OFF!!
Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams was challenged to a sprint outside XTC Cabaret in Dallas Monday morning ... and TMZ Sports has the crazy footage!!
Here's what we know -- T-Will was leaving the strip club around 5 AM Monday when he got into a heated convo with one of the other clubgoers ... but instead of using their hands to settle their differences ... they used their feet!!
Not only did Williams agree to the race, he REALLY got into it -- ripping his shoes and shirt off to get comfortable.
It's unclear who Williams' challenger is -- some people in the crowd claim he has ties to the Seattle Seahawks, while others say that's B.S.
Regardless, dude got smoked ... and it looks like Williams even has a chance to talk trash to his opponent mid-race.
No word on whether the club re-opened its doors to give Williams a victory lap dance.