Beyonce 'Whitewashed' Wax Figure Just Overlit Says Madame Tussauds

Beyonce's 'Whitewashed' Wax Figure Due to Bad Lighting, Says Madame Tussauds

Exclusive Details

Beyonce's controversial new wax figure -- which looks a lot like "White Chicks" Bey -- has the perfect complexion ... when the lights are down low.

That's Madame Tussauds' explanation for the freshly unveiled statue of Beyonce in their NYC museum. It's come under fire because ... well, there are a lot of reasons:

- Fans think she looks more like Lindsay Lohan,

- Or Mariah Carey

- Or Kate Hudson

- Or Maya Rudolph

- Whoever she looks like, she's white as hell

Madame Tussauds tells TMZ ... "Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."

That's their story. No word if Beyonce's buying it.

Megan Fox might though ... 'cause that's definitely more Megan than Bey. Right?