Kanye West Sends Yeezys to Help Inspirational Fan Walk Again

Kanye West is a shoe-in when it comes to inspirational stories.

The rapper heard the story of Tyler Wesley, a fan who suffered a devastating spinal cord injury 5 years ago in a roll-over car accident. A C-4 vertebrae break on his neck left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Tyler's defied the odds -- doctors told him he wouldn't walk again but he's literally taken steps to get back on his feet with the help of therapists and a walker.

Ye was so moved he sent Tyler custom white Yeezy Boosts 350 along with a note ... "You show the world anything is possible."