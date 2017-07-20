Cecil the Lion's Son Xanda Killed by Trophy Hunters

Another one of Cecil the Lion's sons has died the same way his father did -- shot and killed by trophy hunters in Zimbabwe.
Xanda -- a 6-year-old in his prime and himself the father of several young cubs -- was reportedly killed by professional hunter Richard Cooke ... the same guy who killed Xanda's brother.
Cecil was killed 2 years ago and his death -- at the hands of American dentist Walter Palmer -- sparked international outrage. Xanda was found dead still wearing an electronic collar just outside the Hwange National Park.
The park released a statement saying, "We can't believe that now, 2 years since Cecil was killed, that his oldest Cub #Xanda has met the same fate. When will the Lions of Hwange National Park be left to live out their years as wild born free lions should?"