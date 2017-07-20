Cecil the Lion's Son Xanda Killed by Trophy Hunters

Cecil the Lion's Son Xanda Killed by Trophy Hunters

Breaking News

Another one of Cecil the Lion's sons has died the same way his father did -- shot and killed by trophy hunters in Zimbabwe.

Xanda -- a 6-year-old in his prime and himself the father of several young cubs -- was reportedly killed by professional hunter Richard Cooke ... the same guy who killed Xanda's brother.

Cecil was killed 2 years ago and his death -- at the hands of American dentist Walter Palmer -- sparked international outrage. Xanda was found dead still wearing an electronic collar just outside the Hwange National Park.

The park released a statement saying, "We can't believe that now, 2 years since Cecil was killed, that his oldest Cub #Xanda has met the same fate. When will the Lions of Hwange National Park be left to live out their years as wild born free lions should?"