Linkin Park Releases 'Talking To Myself' Music Video Morning of Chester Bennington's Suicide

Linkin Park released a new music video on the same day frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide.

The American rock band released its "Talking To Myself" video at 9:01 AM ... minutes after Chester's body was discovered Thursday at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates.

The single off the band's "One More Light" album was released a while back but the video just hit the band's Twitter page and YouTube channel.

TMZ broke the story ... Chester hanged himself on the day his good friend, Chris Cornell, would have turned 53. Chester was 41.