Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Working Together for Music Vid!

Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Team Up for Yo Gotti Music Video

Blac Chyna might not be on Nicki Minaj's level, but she came close Wednesday night on the set of a new music video.

They were both in Miami to shoot cameos in Yo Gotti's "Rake It Up" vid, and they looked like they were cut from the same cloth -- and by cloth, we mean latex.

If ya don't know ... Chyna got her start in Hollywood stepping in as Nicki's body double on Kanye West's "Monster" video -- so this was kind of a reunion, but now she's getting face time too ... and she got a shout-out in Gotti's lyrics.

The times, they are a changin' ...