O.J. Simpson's Old Crib Hits Miami Market For $1.3 Million

O.J. Simpson's former crib in Miami is waiting for him if he wants it should he walk free in October ... for the right price, of course.

Oscar Ramirez from FB Agents Corp is the listing agent and tells us if the NFL Hall of Famer wants to buy it back, he'd consider an offer. Simpson said during his parole hearing that he'd like to move back to the Sunshine State when he's released from prison.

The 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom pad sold in foreclosure for $513k in 2014 while O.J. was in prison. In a sign of the times ... the house is back on the market and its value increased exponentially -- it's for sale at $1,299,900.

The Juice -- who bought the crib in 2000 -- enjoyed some fine luxury when he lived there. The 1.65 acre lot has a basketball court and separate guest house. It's since been renovated with a new kitchen and remodeled pool and porch.

