O.J. Simpson's Parole Board Hearing (LIVE STREAM)

O.J. Simpson Faces Parole Board Decision Coming Today!!

O.J. Simpson will learn if he gets to walk free again when his highly anticipated parole board hearing begins at 10 AM PT ... and TMZ is live streaming the proceedings.

The 70-year-old NFL Hall of Famer will address Nevada's Board of Parole Commissioners via video conference ... trying to convince them to release him in October.

O.J. was convicted of armed robbery in 2008, and has served 9 years of his 33 year prison sentence.

He was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman -- and many legal experts feel his 33 year sentence was payback for the controversial murder trial verdict.

It will be interesting to see what Simpson says to the Board about his time in prison.

Stay tuned ...