O.J. Simpson 'Conflict-Free Life' Claim Is a Joke ... Says Nicole Brown's Sister

O.J. Simpson Claiming 'Conflict-Free' Life Is Insulting to My Sister, Says Tanya Brown

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson's former sister-in-law had to laugh when he declared he's led a conflict-free life ... because she's seen and heard all the proof to prove otherwise.

Tanya Brown, younger sister to Nicole Brown Simpson, watched his parole board hearing as it played out Thursday morning. She told us she was concerned about the flash of anger he displayed at one of the board members -- but she was truly floored by his conflict comment.

Tanya reminded him about his history of domestic violence with Nicole.