Justin Bieber's Banned from China for Bad Behavior

Justin Bieber found out it IS too late to say he's sorry -- China just banned his ass for bad behavior.

Beijing's Culture Bureau responded Friday to a fan's request asking why the Biebs' Purpose tour has scheduled dates in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong but NOT China.

According to the bureau, Justin pissed off the People's Republic and they said, "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign idol. As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China."

The bureau didn't dive into specifics but you'll recall Justin, back in 2013, got carried onto the Great Wall of China ... emperor-style, no less.