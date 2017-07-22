Blac Chyna Gives New BF Mechie Up Close Look at the Goods in Miami Nightclub

Blac Chyna is on the road and giving lap dances again, but not for dollar bills ... just for her new bf.
Chyna did a paid appearance at Miami's Mynt Lounge Friday night, and brought her boo, Mechie, along to keep her company. The singer was well compensated though ... with Chyna's boobs and ass in his face.
Maybe it was worth it getting her initials tatted on him -- but probably not.
Meanwhile, her ex ... Rob Kardashian was back on social media, and obeying the restraining order. No revenge porn, just an adorable pic of their daughter Dream in a ball pit. Well played, Dad.