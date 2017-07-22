Chester Bennington Plot Beside Chris Cornell Open Reunion in Death?

Chester Bennington Could Get Open Plot Beside Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington might get an eternal resting spot right next to his dear friend, Chris Cornell.

TMZ has learned the burial plot beside Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is available ... and a source at the cemetery tells us they expect Chester's family to call about buying it.

Chester was very close with the Soundgarden frontman ... he performed "Hallelujah" at his funeral, and had a difficult time coping with his death.

We broke the story ... Bennington may have mimicked Cornell's suicide -- they died in eerily similar ways. Bennington also killed himself on what would have been Chris' 53rd birthday.