Jeremy Meeks Sooo Smoothie In PDA with Heiress GF

Prison Bae Jeremy Meeks and Heiress Chloe Green Have Smoothie Makeout Session

Jeremy Meeks has a super tight grip on his gf Chloe Green ... so tight, it's like she stands to inherit a $5 billion fortune or something.

The ex-con and the Topshop heiress were out in Bev Hills Friday running the typical errands -- drug store run, smoothies and totally 100% authentic, impromptu make out session for the paparazzi.

Jeremy -- who just filed for separation from his wife, Melissa -- told us last week things are getting serious with Chloe.

Lips and hips don't lie.