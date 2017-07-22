Ex Miss USA Olivia Jordan 1 Piece, 2 Piece With Model Allie Ayers

Former Miss USA Olivia Jordan and Model Allie Ayers Hit Miami Swim Week for S.I. Photo Shoot

Former Miss USA Olivia Jordan and model Allie Ayers partnered up in Miami Beach ... in pastel swimsuits incredibly easy on the eyes.

The bubbly blondes teamed up for a Sports Illustrated photo shoot during Miami Swim Week ... and they definitely work well together. Allie opted for a 1-piece instead of a bikini ... but still managed to reveal more than Olivia.

Jordan was crowned Miss USA in 2015 and went on to place second runner-up in Miss Universe. Allie's one of 15 finalists in S.I. Swimsuit's open casting competition.

Always good to lean on friends ... especially half naked ones.