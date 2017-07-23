'Game of Thrones' Actor Liam Cunningham Possibly Spoils Davos' Destiny

'GoT' Actor Liam Cunningham Betting on Me to Survive ... That's a Dangerous Game!!!

"Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham has some potentially spoiler-filled advice about betting on his character to last on the show ... but you know you want to hear it.

We got Liam -- aka Ser Davos Seaworth -- on L Street in San Diego heading to Comic-Con festivities Saturday ... and our guy tells him he's banking on Davos to survive. Watch for yourself ... but it certainly doesn't seem like a lock.

Betting on ANYONE to survive on HBO's hit show is about as wise as using a fork to fight a White Walker, though. Plus, if Ed Sheeran can pop up with a singing cameo ... anything can happen.

We don't have to wait long to see what's next for Davos ... 'Thrones' airs Sunday night at 9.