Jimmy Butler Rips Kyrie Irving (Just Kidding, They're Friends)

EXCLUSIVE

You'd think it was a diss ... if you didn't know any better.

But when Jimmy Butler took a shot at his friend Kyrie Irving in Malibu this week, we're guessing it's all in good fun.

With all the Kyrie rumors going around, we asked Jimmy Buckets if he wanted Irving to join him in Minnesota.

Jimmy's response: "I don't even know who that is."

Turns out, they're pretty tight -- they played on the '16 Team USA Olympic squad and Butler once hailed him as his favorite player in the NBA.

So, will Kyrie end up in Minnesota? Butler hopes so ... even if he doesn't wanna say it.