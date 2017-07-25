Kate Hudson My Head's All the Buzz

Kate Hudson Shaves Her Head for New Movie Role with Sia

Kate Hudson has pulled a G.I. Jane (and countless other badass Hollywood heroines) by completely shaving her famous golden locks ... and like all of them, she looks great.

Kate was seen on set Tuesday in L.A. for a new flick she's working on with Sia, and she's rocking a new shaved 'do for the role.

Gotta say, as well as she wears it ... we almost didn't recognize her here at first.

Going bald seems to be back in style in Tinseltown. Cara Delevingne recently did the same for a movie, as did Kristen Stewart and, of course, Milly Bobby Brown for her role as Eleven in "Stranger Things."

Keep on buzzing, ladies.