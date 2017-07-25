Reptile Smuggling Sssuspect Busted for King Cobras in Potato Chip Cans!

Killer Snake in a Can, Feds Arrest Alleged King Cobra Smuggler

EXCLUSIVE

Three deadly king cobras were illegally shipped into the country under cover of U.S. postage stamps and potato chips.

Federal agents arrested a California man for smuggling the killer reptiles using the U.S. Postal Service back in March. The snakes were discovered by Customs and Border Protection agents who inspected the package and discovered the 2 foot long cobras -- each in its own potato chip canister. The cobras can grow up to 18 feet long. On the non-lethal side ... he also allegedly smuggled 9 turtles.

Feds say the man admitted similarly smuggling TWENTY other king cobras in 2 prior shipments ... but they were all DOA.

The sssuspect was charged Tuesday with one count of illegal importing and faces up to 20 years in prison.

As for the 3 cobras -- we're told 2 are in the San Diego Zoo, and the other is getting snake charmed ... by God. It died.