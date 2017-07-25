SI Swimsuit Models Slay South Beach In Tiny Bikinis

SI Swimsuit Models Slay South Beach Hot Bikinis, Hotter Chicks

Hot chicks in bikinis, anyone?

SI's model search hit the runway to cap off Miami Swim Week ... and it was good.

Rob Gronkowski's on-again, off-again GF, Camille Kostek, ﻿was one of 15 finalists rocking the new beachwear line ... which is for ladies of "all shapes and sizes."

There's a lot of All-Pro talent in the field -- but just 1 is getting picked to be in next year's swimsuit issue.

Bonus video: Some of the ladies got loose in a behind-the-scenes dance-off ... and it was kinda goofy. But still really hot.