Rudy Giuliani Deflects Attorney General Questions, Job's Not Open and Sessions Is a Friend

Rudy Giuliani insists he won't stab Jeff Sessions in the back for the Attorney General post -- and says President Trump should field all questions about the job ... not him.
We got the former NYC mayor at Reagan National in D.C. and asked if he'd take the A.G. job if asked by his pal, the Prez. Rudy deflected like a Washington pro ... saying he doesn't answer hypothetical questions.
What he didn't say was ... no.
And even though Trump's labeled his current A.G. "beleaguered" and "weak" -- RG went out of his way to call Sessions a "good friend."
