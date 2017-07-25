'Switched at Birth' Star Katie Leclerc Files for Divorce

'Switched at Birth' Star Katie Leclerc Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

One of the girls who got switched at birth on TV has asked a judge to switch her relationship status in real life ... Katie Leclerc wants a divorce.

The "Switched at Birth" star, who plays Daphne Vasquez on the show, filed court docs last week against her husband, Brian Habecost -- a real estate agent based in L.A.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Katie is asking the court to put the kibosh on any requests from Brian for spousal support.

The couple got hitched in September 2014, but never had any kids together.