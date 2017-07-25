Tinashe Frightened by Obsessed Fan He Thinks We're Married!!!

Tinashe Frightened by Obsessed Fan Who Traveled from Boston to L.A.

Tinashe's petrified of an obsessed fan who traveled from Boston to L.A., because she says he thinks they're married and will ultimately end up hurting her.

The singer requested and obtained a restraining order against Martin Murphy ... alleging the 25-year-old is convinced they're husband and wife. She's frightened because she says he's now trying to reinstate his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Tinashe says she was alarmed to find out Murphy drove to L.A. back in June, and ended up close to her and her parents' house. She says the situation's so bad, Murphy's father is also on board with keeping him the hell away from her.

In a declaration, Murphy's father said his son has "suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy." He says Tinashe's in clear danger ... and a judge agreed. Murphy's been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her parents.