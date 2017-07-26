Camille Kostek Rocks Bikini Wedgie ... In Miami

Breaking News
It's 89 degrees in Miami ... which means MORE HOT CHICKS IN BIKINIS!
Here's Camille Kostek -- ex-New England Patriots cheerleader and possible Rob Gronkowski GF -- struttin' around the beach in a butt baring bikini.
Kostek is currently vying for a coveted spot in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and seems to be a front-runner ... at least, judging by the positive response on social media.
It's clear Camille's feeling herself these days -- check out the bathroom video she posted.
Swag.