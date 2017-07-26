TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Camille Kostek Rocks Bikini Wedgie ... In Miami

7/26/2017 7:42 AM PDT

Camille Kostek Rocks Bikini Wedgie In Miami

Breaking News

It's 89 degrees in Miami ... which means MORE HOT CHICKS IN BIKINIS! 

Here's Camille Kostek -- ex-New England Patriots cheerleader and possible Rob Gronkowski GF -- struttin' around the beach in a butt baring bikini. 

Kostek is currently vying for a coveted spot in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and seems to be a front-runner ... at least, judging by the positive response on social media.

It's clear Camille's feeling herself these days -- check out the bathroom video she posted.

Swag.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web