Ray Allen Slams Trump, Transgender Ban's Not Right with Jesus

Breaking News

Ray Allen says Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military is not only "insane" -- but suggests it ain't how Jesus Christ would handle things.

The NBA legend was furious with Trump's Twitter statement Wednesday -- in which he announced the United States will "no longer accept transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military."

The message didn't sit well with Allen ...

"I'm sorry but this is insane!!!! Why does it matter how people identify themselves???"

He continued, "Anyone who wants to serve this country should have the right to serve this country. What happened to the most powerful person in this country bringing everyone together?? What a shame!!"

"We must resist these idiotic ideas being spread about from this White House."

Allen concluded his post with the hashtag WWJD -- "What Would Jesus Do?"